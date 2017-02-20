Frances Bean Cobain pays tribute to dad Kurt on his birthday

Frances Bean Cobain was not quite 2 years old when her father, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, died, but the now 24-year-old model and actress hasn’t forgotten her dad’s legacy.

Cobain, who is also the daughter of Courtney Love, wrote a moving tribute to her father on Instagram and posted it on what would have been his 50th birthday.

She posted a handwritten note on Monday with the caption, “February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday.”

The note said, “Today would have been your 50th birthday. You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the GIFT of life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.”

It is estimated that Kurt died on April 5th, 1994 at the age of 27. He was found on April 8th, 1994.

The rock star was hospitalized the month before he died for an overdose on drugs and alcohol. He checked out of a rehab center just days before his death, and photographs from the scene showed he was still wearing a medical bracelet. He left behind a suicide note that said, “I don’t have the passion anymore, and so remember, it’s better to burn out than to fade away.”

The Seattle Police Department reexamined his death in 2014 and released never-before-seen death photos. Police confirmed the death was a suicide.

In 2015, Frances Bean executive produced a documentary about her father called “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck.” She said at the time to Rolling Stone, “He’s larger than life and our culture is obsessed with dead musicians. We love to put them on a pedestal. If Kurt had just been another guy who abandoned his family in the most awful way possible ... But he wasn’t. He inspired people to put him on a pedestal, to become St. Kurt. He became even bigger after he died than he was when he was alive. You don’t think it could have gotten any bigger. But it did.”