Pharmaceutical giant Mylan was at the center of criticism last year over rising drug prices. Mylan’s EpiPen became the lightning rod for scrutiny, as its price increased by nearly 500 percent over seven years.

CBS News coverage of the life-saving device for allergies created public outrage and led to a congressional investigation. Last September, Mylan CEO Heather Bresch was called before Congress to explain why EpiPen’s price had soared from about $100 in 2009 to more than $600 in 2016.

