Emmy Rossum marries Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum is officially off the market!

The 30-year-old "Shameless" star married director Sam Esmail on May 28, according to People.

On Saturday, the couple was spotted posing for pre-wedding rehearsal photos overlooking the Ed Koch bridge at Sutton Place Park.

Rossum and 39-year-old Esmail -- best known for creating the critically acclaimed USA series "Mr. Robot" -- got engaged in August 2015 after dating for two years.The two met when he directed the actress in 2014's "Comet," in which she starred opposite Justin Long.

Rossum celebrated her bridal shower in October, wearing a stunning red dress by British designer Preen.

In February, the brunette beauty dished on her Carolina Herrera wedding dress, and said she wasn't sweating her big day. "The only thing that's really important to me is that we get married and that there's some kind of party," Rossum told E! News. "This is the one time in my life that I'm actually not that focused on details. There are so many more important things than tablescapes."

Earlier this year, Rossum made headlines when, after seven seasons of being paid less than her "Shameless" co-star, William H. Macy, she successfully renegotiated her contract ahead of the series' eighth season and is now rumored to be making the same, if not more, than Macy. ET spoke to Macy's wife, Felicity Huffman, in January, when she showed her support for Rossum.

