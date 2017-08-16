Daniel Craig confirms he's playing James Bond again

It's official: Daniel Craig is playing James Bond again. The actor confirmed on the "Late Show" that he will be returning as 007, but he said this will probably be his last time playing the special agent.

The announcement did not come as too much of a surprise, as rumors have been swirling for a while that the British actor will reprise his role as Bond in the 25th 007 movie that will hit theaters in November 2019. The film will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who worked on the last six films.

Craig, 49, said to Colbert on Tuesday night that he hopes to "go out on a high note." This will be his fifth movie playing Bond. He was in "Casino Royale," ''Quantum Of Solace," ''Skyfall" and "Spectre."

The actor told Colbert he "couldn't be happier" to play Bond, changing his tune from the time he said he would "rather break this glass and slash my wrists" than play Bond again in 2015 to Time Out. He also said at the time, "I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on."

Craig made another big reveal on the "Late Show": He joked that he slept with J.J. Abrams in order to score a cameo as a stormtrooper in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."