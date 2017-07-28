Bob Schieffer calls Scaramucci interview "embarrassing"

Incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci took aim at Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and others Thursday in an expletive-filled interview.

He threatened to "fire everyone" to get to the bottom of White House leaks and called Priebus a "paranoid schizophrenic."

During a conversation on "CBS This Morning" on Friday, CBS News contributor Bob Schieffer described the interview as "embarrassing."

"It is just embarrassing for the nation," Schieffer said. "And the idea that someone who represents the president of the United States…"

Scaramucci, apparently believing that Priebus had leaked information about a dinner President Trump had Wednesday night with Fox News host Sean Hannity and former Fox executive Bill Shine, first threatened to fire the entire communications staff if reporter Ryan Lizza did not divulge the source of the leaks.

Schieffer said that he believes this week might be "some kind of a turning point" in the presidency, citing the turmoil surrounding Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Mr. Trump has publicly slammed Sessions for recusing himself from the Justice Department investigation into whether the president's campaign had anything to do with Russian interference in the election last fall.

"I tell you, the way that Jeff Sessions has been treated, it did not go over well with the Republicans in the United States Senate," Schieffer said. "They don't like it. He gave up a Senate seat to go serve the president. That's an honorable thing to do. To hang him out to dry like they've done, I think that made more of an impression on the senators than any other has done and that does not help him."

"I think, if the president does not get his business in order here, I think it's going nowhere," Schieffer added. "I think his agenda is going to go right out the window. He's got to get together with people in Washington and find some way to work together."