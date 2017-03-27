"Blue Bloods" stars celebrate major milestone

The hit CBS drama “Blue Bloods” is about to celebrate a major milestone with its 150th episode this Friday. Recently renewed for an eighth season, the show follows the lives of four generations of New York City cops.

“I have noticed that the writing has gotten better year after year, so we’re very thankful and feel blessed about that because, you know, after seven years, it could get a little stale. But luckily we have a bunch of writers and people who really care about the show and who keep coming up with really smart ideas and story lines,” said Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin, an assistant district attorney and daughter of the New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck.

CBS News

Will Estes, who plays Jamie, the youngest member of the family who graduated from Harvard Law School and became a cop, agreed, saying the chemistry of the past seven seasons revolved around the script.

“I think it always starts with a great story. And then it sort of clicked from the beginning,” Estes said. “One of the first scenes that we shot was the family dinner scene.”

The recurring Sunday family dinner scenes are iconic in “Blue Bloods.” They’re not necessarily a recap of the show, Selleck said, but a way to provide a “secret” for the viewers.

“They know what Will’s done and Bridget’s done during the show or I’ve done and what we’ve been going through, so when a subject comes up, they’re holding a little bit of a private knowledge of ‘that’s not going to go very well,’” Selleck said.

Watch the 150th episode of “Blue Bloods” airs this Friday at 10/9 p.m. CT on CBS.