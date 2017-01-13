The all new
CBS/AP January 13, 2017, 9:35 AM

"Atlanta" star Donald Glover signs overall deal with FX

Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy for “Atlanta” during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

PASADENA, Calif. -- The FX television network has locked up Golden Globe winner Donald Glover, but there will be a wait for new episodes of his comedy “Atlanta.”

FX said it had signed a deal with Glover for more “Atlanta” episodes and to develop other shows. The series about the rap industry in the Southern city won the Golden Globe last weekend as best television comedy, with Glover best actor in a comedy.

New episodes won’t be available until 2018, however. FX agreed to the delay because Glover has an upcoming movie role to worry about. He’s set to play a young Lando Calrissian in the “Star Wars” anthology film about a young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich. 

Another popular FX series, “American Crime Story,” also won’t be back until next year. It will be a story about Hurricane Katrina and is being shot in New Orleans where, because of hurricane season, there’s a limited period of time where filming can be done.

FX is tolerant of lengthy delays in series. “Fargo” is about to return from a hiatus, and “Louie” returns whenever star Louis C.K. feels like making new episodes.

“Given the choice between having it on schedule and having ... happy, committed talent and have it good, we’ll take it later and take it good,” FX Networks chief John Landgraf said at the network’s TCA Winter Press Tour presentation.

