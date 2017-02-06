Annette Bening joins “Katrina: American Crime Story”

Annette Bening is heading to TV to join “The People v. O.J. Simpson” boss Ryan Murphy’s look at Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath.

Bening will star in the upcoming “Katrina: American Crime Story,” playing former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, the network announced Tuesday.

A four-time Oscar nominee and a Golden Globe nominee this year for “20th Century Women,” Bening has kept primarily to film, with her last small screen appearance being the 2005 HBO TV movie “Mrs. Harris.”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson” stars Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance and Cuba Gooding Jr. will also be appearing in the upcoming miniseries. The next incarnation of the “American Crime Story” franchise won’t debut until 2018. The Hurricane Katrina saga will be followed up by investigations into the 1997 murder of Gianni Versace and the Monica Lewinsky affair, the series’ producers previously announced.