2017 Tony Awards nominations announced

Christopher Jackson and Jane Krakowski announced the nominations for the 2017 Tony Awards on "CBS This Morning" from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, with 37 eligible shows this year.

Krakowski tried to join in on the Tony action and joked, "And Jane Krakowski! Oh, sorry, I wasn't in anything," when announcing best actress in a musical.

"Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812" led the nominations with 12 nods. Kevin Spacey will host the Tony Awards from Radio City Music Hall on June 11 at 8 p.m.; the show will air on CBS and CBS All Access.

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Denis Arndt, "Heisenberg"

Chris Cooper, "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Corey Hawkins, "Six Degrees of Separation"

Kevin Lline, "Present Laughter"

Ernie Mays, "Oslo"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Cate Blanchett, "The Present"

Jennifer Ehle, "Oslo"

Sally Field, "The Glass Menagerie"

Laura Linney, "Little Foxes"

Laurie Metcalf, "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Christian Borle, "Falsettos"

Josh Groban, "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812"

Andy Karl, "Groundhog Day"

David Hyde Pierce, "Hello Dolly!"

Ben Platt, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Denee Benton, "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812"

Christine Ebersole, "War Paint"

Patti Lupone, "War Paint"

Bette Midler, "Hello Dolly!"

Eva Noblezada, "Miss Saigon"

Best revival of a play

"August Wilson's Jitney""

"Lillian Hellman's Little Foxes"

"Present Laughter"

"Six Degrees"

Best revival of a musical

"Falsettos"

"Hello Dolly!"

"Miss Saigon"

Best play

"A Doll's House"

"Indecent"

"Oslo"

"Sweat"

Best musical

"Come from Away"

"Dear Evan Hansen"

"Groundhog Day"

"Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812"

Best book of a musical

"Come From Away," Irene Sankoff and David Hein

"Dear Evan Hansen," Steven Levenson

"Groundhog Day The Musical," Danny Rubin

"Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812," Dave Malloy

Best original score

"Come From Away," Irene Sankoff and David Hein

"Dear Evan Hansen," Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

"Groundhog Day The Musical," Tim Minchin

"Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812," Dave Malloy

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Michael Aronov, "Oslo"

Danny DeVito, "Arthur Miller's The Price"

Nathan Lane, "The Front Page"

Richard Thomas, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"

John Douglas Thompson, "August Wilson's Jitney"

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Johanna Day, "Sweat"

Jayne Houdyshell, "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Cynthia Nixon, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"

Condola Rashad, "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Michelle Wilson, "Sweat"

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Gavin Creel, "Hello Dolly!"

Mike Faist, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Andrew Rannells, "Falsettos"

Lucas Steele, "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"

Brandon Uranowitz, "Falsettos"

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Kate Baldwin, "Hello Dolly!"

Stephanie J. Block, "Falsettos"

Jenn Colella, "Come From Away"

Rachel Bay Jones, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Mary Beth Peil, "Anastasia"

Best scenic design of a play

David Gallo, "August Wilson's Jitney"

Nigel Hook, "The Play That Goes Wrong"

Douglas W. Schmidt, "The Front Page"

Michael Yeargan, "Oslo"

Best scenic design of a musical

Rob Howell, "Groundhog Day"

David Korins, "War Paint"

Mimi Lien, "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"

Santo Loquasto, "Hello Dolly!"

Best costume design of a play

Jane Greenwood, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"

Susan Hilferty, "Present Laughter"

Toni-Leslie James, "August Wilson's Jitney"

David Zinn, "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Best costume design of a musical

Linda Cho, "Anastasia"

Santo Loquasto, "Hello Dolly!"

Paloma Young, "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"

Catherine Zuber, "War Paint"

Best lighting design of a play

Christopher Akerlind, "Indecent"

Jane Cox, "August Wilson's Jitney"

Donald Holder, "Oslo"

Jennifer Tipton, "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Best lighting design of a musical

Howell Binkley, "Come From Away"

Natasha Katz, "Hello, Dolly!"

Bradley King, "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"

Japhy Weideman, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best direction of a play

Sam Gold, "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, "August Wilson's Jitney"

Bartlett Sher, "Oslo"

Daniel Sullivan, "Lillian Hellman's Little Foxes"

Rebecca Taichman, "Indecent"

Best direction of a musical

Christopher Ashley, "Come From Away"

Rachel Chavkin, "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"

Michael Greif, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Matthew Warchus, "Groundhog Day"

Jerry Zaks, "Hello Dolly!"

Best choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, "Bandstand"

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, "Groundhog Day"

Kelly Devine, "Come From Away"

Denis Jones, "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical"

Sam Pinkleton, "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"

Best orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812