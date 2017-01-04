2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees announced

Drake and the Chainsmokers made out quite well in this year’s crop of nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, with the Canadian rapper earning 12 nominations, narrowly beating out the “Closer” duo’s 11.
Drake’s nods include Song of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. He also nabbed three of the five nominations for Hip-Hop Song of the Year -- for “One Dance,” “Controlla” and his collaboration with DJ Khaled, “For Free.”
Other multiple nominees included Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Beyonce -- who was somehow shut out of the Female Artist of the Year category.
“The biggest artists in music show up every year because this is the awards show that fans truly control,” iHeartRadio president John Sykes said. “With iHeartRadio now reaching such a diverse audience, this year we have expanded to giving awards in more than 30 categories.”
Bruno Mars -- who is also nominated in one of this year’s socially voted categories -- was the first performer announced for the awards show.
Here is a look at this year’s nominees:
Song of the Year:
“Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Justin Timberlake
“Cheap Thrills,” Sia featuring Sean Paul
“Closer,” The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“One Dance,” Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
“Stressed Out,” twenty one pilots
Female Artist of the Year:
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Sia
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Justin Bieber
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
Coldplay
DNCE
Florida Georgia Line
The Chainsmokers
twenty one pilots
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
“Bored to Death,” blink-182
“Dark Necessities,” Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Heathens,” twenty one pilots
“Ride,” twenty one pilots
“Trouble,” Cage The Elephant
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
blink-182
Cage The Elephant
Coldplay
The Strumbellas
twenty one pilots
Rock Song of the Year:
“Bang Bang,” Green Day
“Dark Necessities,” Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Take Me Down,” The Pretty Reckless
“The Devil’s Bleeding Crown,” Volbeat
“The Sound Of Silence,” Disturbed
Rock Artist of the Year:
Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Volbeat
Country Song of the Year:
“Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood
“Snapback,” Old Dominion
“Somewhere On A Beach,” Dierks Bentley
“T-Shirt,” Thomas Rhett
“You Should Be Here,” Cole Swindell
Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Dance Song of the Year:
“Closer,” The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Cold Water,” Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ
“Don’t Let Me Down,” The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” Mike Posner
“Let Me Love You,” DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
Dance Artist of the Year:
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Flume
Major Lazer
The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“All The Way Up,” Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infared
“Controlla,” Drake
“For Free,” DJ Khaled featuring Drake
“One Dance,” Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
“Panda,” Desiigner
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Desiigner
DJ Khaled
Drake
Future
J. Cole
R&B Song of the Year:
“Exchange,” Bryson Tiller
“Needed Me,” Rihanna
“No Limit,” Usher featuring Young Thug
“Sorry,” Beyoncé
“Work,” Rihanna featuring Drake
R&B Artist of the Year:
Beyoncé
Bryson Tiller
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Usher
Latin Song of the Year:
“Ay Mi Dios,” IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal
“De Pies A Cabeza,” Mana featuring Nicky Jam
“Duele El Corazon,” Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin
“La Carretera,” Prince Royce
“Ya Me Enteré,” Reik featuring Nicky Jam
Latin Artist of the Year:
Enrique Iglesias
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Prince Royce
Yandel
There are even more categories than that, including Best Tour, Best Lyrics and Producer of the Year -- plus a whole slew of awards voted on via social media. Check out the full list here.
The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held March 5 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, and will be broadcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV.