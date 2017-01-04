2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees announced

Drake and the Chainsmokers made out quite well in this year’s crop of nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, with the Canadian rapper earning 12 nominations, narrowly beating out the “Closer” duo’s 11.

Drake’s nods include Song of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. He also nabbed three of the five nominations for Hip-Hop Song of the Year -- for “One Dance,” “Controlla” and his collaboration with DJ Khaled, “For Free.”

Other multiple nominees included Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Beyonce -- who was somehow shut out of the Female Artist of the Year category.

“The biggest artists in music show up every year because this is the awards show that fans truly control,” iHeartRadio president John Sykes said. “With iHeartRadio now reaching such a diverse audience, this year we have expanded to giving awards in more than 30 categories.”

Bruno Mars -- who is also nominated in one of this year’s socially voted categories -- was the first performer announced for the awards show.

Here is a look at this year’s nominees:

Song of the Year:

“Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Justin Timberlake

“Cheap Thrills,” Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Closer,” The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“One Dance,” Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

“Stressed Out,” twenty one pilots

Female Artist of the Year:

Adele

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Sia

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Justin Bieber

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Coldplay

DNCE

Florida Georgia Line

The Chainsmokers

twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Bored to Death,” blink-182

“Dark Necessities,” Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Heathens,” twenty one pilots

“Ride,” twenty one pilots

“Trouble,” Cage The Elephant

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

blink-182

Cage The Elephant

Coldplay

The Strumbellas

twenty one pilots

Rock Song of the Year:

“Bang Bang,” Green Day

“Dark Necessities,” Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Take Me Down,” The Pretty Reckless

“The Devil’s Bleeding Crown,” Volbeat

“The Sound Of Silence,” Disturbed

Rock Artist of the Year:

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Volbeat

Country Song of the Year:

“Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood

“Snapback,” Old Dominion

“Somewhere On A Beach,” Dierks Bentley

“T-Shirt,” Thomas Rhett

“You Should Be Here,” Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Dance Song of the Year:

“Closer,” The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“Cold Water,” Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ

“Don’t Let Me Down,” The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” Mike Posner

“Let Me Love You,” DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

Dance Artist of the Year:

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Flume

Major Lazer

The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“All The Way Up,” Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infared

“Controlla,” Drake

“For Free,” DJ Khaled featuring Drake

“One Dance,” Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

“Panda,” Desiigner

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Desiigner

DJ Khaled

Drake

Future

J. Cole

R&B Song of the Year:

“Exchange,” Bryson Tiller

“Needed Me,” Rihanna

“No Limit,” Usher featuring Young Thug

“Sorry,” Beyoncé

“Work,” Rihanna featuring Drake

R&B Artist of the Year:

Beyoncé

Bryson Tiller

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Usher

Latin Song of the Year:

“Ay Mi Dios,” IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal

“De Pies A Cabeza,” Mana featuring Nicky Jam

“Duele El Corazon,” Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin

“La Carretera,” Prince Royce

“Ya Me Enteré,” Reik featuring Nicky Jam

Latin Artist of the Year:

Enrique Iglesias

J Balvin

Nicky Jam

Prince Royce

Yandel

There are even more categories than that, including Best Tour, Best Lyrics and Producer of the Year -- plus a whole slew of awards voted on via social media. Check out the full list here.

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held March 5 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, and will be broadcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV.