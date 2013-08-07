Cybersecurity
Authorities bust international cyber theft ring
"The Avalanche Network" allegedly operated servers that helped criminals hack at least 250,000 computers
Ahead of elections, states reject federal help to combat hackers
Nearly a dozen states haven't accepted Department of Homeland Security's help to try and bolster cyberdefenses of voter registration systems
Why it was so easy to hack the cameras that took down the web
Widespread outages on Friday were caused by an army of hacked DVRs and internet-connected cameras
Intel chief: Non-state actor likely behind cyberattack
National Intelligence Director Clapper talked to Charlie Rose about the attack that crippled key Internet sites in the U.S. briefly
Is recent cyberattack a warning sign for Election Day?
Hackers who disrupted major internet services used devices like smart TVs and fitness trackers for attack; could have been to demonstrate "power and capacity"
Cyberattacks steadily growing in intensity, scope
More internet-connected gadgets means more targets for hackers intent on bringing the internet to its knees
Shadowy group claims internet disruption attack
Withering cyberattacks on server farms of key internet firm repeatedly disrupted access to major websites, online services
U.S. internet disrupted as firm hit by cyberattacks
Federal authorities are investigating a massive cyberattack that's taken many popular sites offline
Czech police say FBI helped them nab Russian hacking suspect
Amid scandal over hacked Democratic emails, Czech police say man detained thanks to rapid exchange of info with FBI
Can a "big hack" strike an entire city?
Reeves Wiedeman explains how his New York magazine article about the hack of an entire city is anything but science fiction
Inside look at the race to outsmart hackers
One cybersecurity expert shows how quickly hackers can infiltrate a computer network, and offers tips to protect your personal data
Russian hackers target elite world athletes again, agency says
World Anti-Doping Agency says group dubbed "Fancy Bears" got into its databases for 2nd time this week, grabbing info on 25 athletes
Simone Biles among athletes targeted in Russian hack
The hackers revealed records of athletes' "Therapeutic Use Exemptions," which allow athletes with a medical need to use banned substances
Feds: "Crackas With Attitude" hacked senior U.S. officials
Prosecutors say hackers gained access to personal online accounts of senior U.S. government officials beginning in October
Report slams government agency hit by 2015 hack
A Congressional report provides new details and a behind-the-scenes timeline of one of the worst-ever cyber attacks in the U.S.
How strangers can hack the phone in your pocket
These days no one leaves home without a smartphone. But as 60 Minutes Overtime reports, you may need a "CryptoPhone" if you want to avoid hacking
Dropbox hack leaks 68 million usernames and passwords
A hack from 2012 reportedly resulted in the breach of far more user information than previously believed
Romanian hacker "Guccifer" sentenced
The Romanian hacker who outed Hillary Clinton's private email address and breached the Bush family's emails pleaded guilty to his hacking of 100 Americans
The tech support scam that could kill your computer
Hackers don’t always have to break into your computer – sometimes you let them in
Hackers gain access to election systems in two states
Cyber criminals gained access to election databases in Arizona and Illinois, according to the FBI. The information of about 90,000 Illinois voters was breached, and officials say hackers may have downloaded sensitive information like drivers license numbers and partial Social Security numbers. Jeff Pegues reports.
FBI: Hackers accessed two states' election databases
The bureau sent out an alert earlier this month to state election officials about the attempted hacks, CBS News has confirmed
Investigation slams Ashley Madison site for security flaws
If only the site's mantra had been: “Life is short. Have a dedicated risk management process in place to protect personal information.”
Epic Games hacked, hundreds of thousands of logins stolen
The hacker reportedly stole usernames, email addresses, scrambled passwords, and more
Hotels in 10 states and DC may have been hit by hackers
Hacked properties may include Hyatt, Sheraton, Marriott and Westin-branded hotels
Here's how to make your passwords stronger
Check out a new way to make your passwords even stronger
Smart home security flaws exposed
Can your "smart TV" watch you?
Hacked iPhone chargers could let snoops spy on devices
Smart TV camera hack creates a window into your home
Hackers come clean on what's most at risk
5 scariest cybersecurity threats at Black Hat, Defcon
At hacker conferences, government surveillance takes center stage
For criminals, smartphones becoming prime targets
Breaking and entering in the digital age