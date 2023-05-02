'Fighting for our kids,' Uvalde victims' families continue push for House Bill 2744

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas) - Family members of some of the 21 victims murdered in the Robb Elementary School shooting were back at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

Pictured in order of appearance: Eva Mireles, 44, Xavier Lopez, 10, Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10, Jackie Cazares, 9, Maranda Mathis, 11, Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10, Irma Garcia, 48, Tess Marie Mata, 10, Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, Rojelio Torres, 10, Alithia Ramirez, 10, Eliahna A. Torres, 10, Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio, 10, Makenna Lee Elrod, 10, Amerie Jo Garza, 10, Uziyah Garcia, 10, Eliahna "Ellie" Amyah Garcia, 9, Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, Nevaeh Bravo, 10, Layla Salazar, 11 CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

They continued their fervent push for House Bill 2744, which raises the age from 18 to 21 to purchase some semi-automatic rifles.

"We're not going to stop fighting until justice is done and they pick up the age limit. We're fighting for our kids, and we're fighting for the kids that are still here," said Evadulia Orta, whose 10-year-old son Rojelio Torres was killed in the shooting.

The Uvalde gunman bought the weapon he used in the May 24, 2022 massacre shortly after turning 18.

Filed this session, the bill has yet to make it to the house floor, or even out of committee. It faces opposition from many Republicans, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Following the Uvalde shooting, Abbott told victims' families he wouldn't support their pleas for gun safety legislation; suggesting that raising the age to own an assault weapon was unconstitutional. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican, later said proposals to raise the minimum required age for certain firearms and other gun measures didn't enough votes to pass.

Dallas Democratic state Rep. Rafael Anchía from Dallas supports the bill, and has said gun legislation could potentially save lives.

The May 2 visit to the Texas Capitol by family and friends of Uvalde victims was one of many since the massacre. They have met with state lawmakers many times, and have also traveled to Washington for their cause.

Many have also called for more police accountability after hundreds of law enforcement officers on the scene waited more than an hour to breach the fourth-grade classroom and confront the shooter.