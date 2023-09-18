Dallas police ask for public assistance to locate missing 9-year-old
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas police are asking for public assistance to locate a missing boy.
Zacorey Dismuke, 9, was last seen on Sept. 17 around 9:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of Malden Lane. Police say he was on foot.
He is described as a 5-foot-5 Black boy with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes. He may be in need of assistance.
If you have information about Zacorey, call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268 and reference case No. 167900-2023.
