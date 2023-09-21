1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside north Minneapolis bar

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting outside of a bar in north Minneapolis Wednesday night.

The shooting happened outside the 4th Street Saloon on West Broadway Avenue around 9 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Police said it stemmed from an argument and a 29-year-old man died at the scene.

WCCO

Another man shot went to the hospital. He's expected to be OK.

READ MORE: Man shot behind Mortimer's Bar in Uptown Minneapolis

Officers haven't arrested anyone.

This marks the city's 42nd homicide this year, compared to 64 at this time last year.