Crime

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside north Minneapolis bar

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting outside of a bar in north Minneapolis Wednesday night.

The shooting happened outside the 4th Street Saloon on West Broadway Avenue around 9 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Police said it stemmed from an argument and a 29-year-old man died at the scene. 

Another man shot went to the hospital. He's expected to be OK.

Officers haven't arrested anyone.

This marks the city's 42nd homicide this year, compared to 64 at this time last year.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 5:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

