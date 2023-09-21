1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside north Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting outside of a bar in north Minneapolis Wednesday night.
The shooting happened outside the 4th Street Saloon on West Broadway Avenue around 9 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Police said it stemmed from an argument and a 29-year-old man died at the scene.
Another man shot went to the hospital. He's expected to be OK.
READ MORE: Man shot behind Mortimer's Bar in Uptown Minneapolis
Officers haven't arrested anyone.
This marks the city's 42nd homicide this year, compared to 64 at this time last year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.