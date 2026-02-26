Devastating fire sweeps through Broward home displacing 12 people, including 4 children

Twelve people, including four children, were displaced when a devastating fire tore through a home in West Park on Wednesday night, according to information provided by the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross said that the fire broke out at the home located at Southwest 34th Avenue in the Lake Forest neighborhood of the Broward County community.

The organization said that it was providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect those who were displaced to available recovery assistance.

It would also continue to provide support to meet their needs.

CBS News Miami reached out to officials in Broward County for more information on the fire but has not yet heard back.