Person rushed to hospital after stabbing in Fort Lauderdale, police say

An investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale after police say someone was stabbed early Tuesday morning.

Few details have been released. but Fort Lauderdale police told CBS News Miami that they responded to reports of the stabbing in the 3300 block of Northwest 63rd Street.

Police said that when officers arrived in the area, they found an adult victim suffering from a stab wound in the 3100 block of Northwest 68th Street.

Fort Lauderdale police said that they rendered aid to the unidentified victim until the arrival of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

That vicim was taken to Broward General Medical Center for treatmenet.

The suspect, who hasn't been identified, was detained. Police said that the preliminary investigation showed that the incident is domestic in nature, and there is no threat to the public.

No other information was released.