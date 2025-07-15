Multiple lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway in Los Angeles closed after fatal crash

Multiple lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway are closed Tuesday morning after a fatal crash.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert north at Exposition Boulevard and traffic is backed up to Slauson Boulevard. Authorities say lanes will remain closed until further notice.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes while crews continue working to clear the roadway.

KCAL News Anchor Kalyna Astrinos recommends taking the northbound 710, northbound 605, northbound 405, Figueroa Street, or Broadway.