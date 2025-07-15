Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway in Los Angeles closed after fatal crash

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Multiple lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway are closed Tuesday morning after a fatal crash.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert north at Exposition Boulevard and traffic is backed up to Slauson Boulevard. Authorities say lanes will remain closed until further notice.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes while crews continue working to clear the roadway.

KCAL News Anchor Kalyna Astrinos recommends taking the northbound 710, northbound 605, northbound 405, Figueroa Street, or Broadway. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.