Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf to be deposed for lawsuit over ballpark shooting

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

CBS Chicago

Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf will have to answer questions as part of a lawsuit stemming from a mysterious shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2023.

Two women suffered gunshot wounds during a White Sox game in August 2023. A 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and refused medical attention.  Police said a gun went off in the ballpark during the game, striking the women.

The 42-year-old woman has since filed a lawsuit against the team in 2024, accusing them of "negligence and recklessness" and not enforcing the ballpark's no firearms policy.

Now attorneys for the 42-year-old woman want to ask Reinsdorf about comments he made after the game, as well as the decision to continue to play despite the shooting. A postgame concert was canceled.

The woman's lawyers denied rumors she smuggled a gun into the stadium and accidentally shot herself, but that was never confirmed by the Chicago Police Department.

It remains unknown how someone got a gun past security and fired inside, or if somehow the bullet came from outside the ballpark.

The law firm did not say when Reinsdorf will be deposed. 

