Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf to be deposed for lawsuit over ballpark shooting

Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf will have to answer questions as part of a lawsuit stemming from a mysterious shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2023.

Two women suffered gunshot wounds during a White Sox game in August 2023. A 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and refused medical attention. Police said a gun went off in the ballpark during the game, striking the women.

The 42-year-old woman has since filed a lawsuit against the team in 2024, accusing them of "negligence and recklessness" and not enforcing the ballpark's no firearms policy.

Now attorneys for the 42-year-old woman want to ask Reinsdorf about comments he made after the game, as well as the decision to continue to play despite the shooting. A postgame concert was canceled.

The woman's lawyers denied rumors she smuggled a gun into the stadium and accidentally shot herself, but that was never confirmed by the Chicago Police Department.

It remains unknown how someone got a gun past security and fired inside, or if somehow the bullet came from outside the ballpark.

The law firm did not say when Reinsdorf will be deposed.