Assassination attempt at Trump rally prompts increased Massachusetts State Police presence as precaution

Former Boston Police Commissioner says security at future events will "ratchet up"

BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said Sunday they will have an increased presence in "highly trafficked areas" a day after an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Investigators say 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire during Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was grazed by a bullet in the ear and whisked off stage by Secret Service agents, but has since been released from the hospital.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro confirmed Sunday that Corey Comperatore, a rally attendee, died in the shooting. Shapiro said Comperatore was attempting to shield his family from bullets.

Two other people suffered critical injuries.

Extra police presence in Massachusetts as precaution

Massachusetts State Police stressed that there is no known ties to the Commonwealth, but said they will have an increased presence "out of an abundance of caution."

"The Massachusetts State Police is working in close collaboration with our federal, state and local partners to monitor the events that occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania during a political rally for former President Trump," state police said. "There is no known connection or direct threat to Massachusetts at this time."

Police said Col. John Mawn has been briefed by Fusion Center intelligence analysts and will provide updates to Gov. Maura Healey.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to report it to police.

Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, a WBZ-TV security analyst, said he believed the violence likely put law enforcement agencies nationwide on high alert, adding that local agencies would likely increase security.