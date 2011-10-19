Zika virus
Emerging disease poses grave risk to newborns and challenges health officials around the world
Latest
-
Zika study in U.S. pregnant women tracks birth defect rate
Study finds even some women who did not have symptoms had babies with birth defects
-
Florida is Zika-free, but don't get too comfortable
Colder days and control efforts can tamp down Zika mosquitoes, but they can rebound even during short bouts of warmer weather
-
Texas reports first Zika case from local mosquito bite
Texas would be the second U.S. state, after Florida, where mosquitoes have spread the virus
-
Zika birth defect may surface months after birth
A study of 13 Brazilian babies shows that the absence of microcephaly at birth doesn’t mean abnormalities won't develop later
-
Zika no longer "global health emergency," WHO says
But not all experts agree with the agency's decision
-
Human trials begin for Zika vaccine
Both private companies and the federal government are racing to create a vaccine to prevent the Zika virus from infecting more people. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula spoke to "CBS This Morning: Saturday" with more information.
-
The Zika Virus
One of the world's most frightening viruses has reached the U.S. What's being done to fight Zika? Dr. Jon LaPook speaks with the country's top scientists.
-
The frontlines of the U.S. fight against Zika
Tyler Sharp is a CDC epidemiologist working in Puerto Rico. He says fighting the virus there is the frontline of protecting the continental U.S.
-
Unanswered questions on how Zika impacts infants
Dr. Carmen Zorrilla's patients at the Maternal-Infant Studies Center at University Hospital in San Juan are enrolling in a study to find answers
-
Testes shrink, sperm counts drop in Zika animal study
New research in Zika-infected male mice raises concerns about the possible impact on human fertility
-
Most common words doctors say to pregnant women with Zika
There are few comforts physicians can offer pregnant women infected with the Zika virus
-
Portraits of Zika babies
After documenting the Zika crisis for a year, Associated Press photographer Felipe Dana gave his subjects the gift of family portraits
-
New way to fight mosquitoes focuses on human "flavors"
New research looking at the brains of mosquitoes might hold a key to fighting malaria and other mosquito-borne illnesses
-
Florida IDs new Miami neighborhood as Zika zone
The announcement comes less than a month after declaring the nearby Wynwood neighborhood cleared of the virus following aggressive mosquito spraying
-
As babies stricken by Zika turn 1, health problems mount
“It hurts me to see him like this. I didn’t want this for him,” one mother said, breaking into tears
-
Pregnant women warned about travel to Southeast Asia
The CDC has issued a new travel advisory because of Zika outbreaks in the region
-
Man may have gotten Zika from dying father's tears
The father, who also had cancer, carried 100,000 times the normal level of the Zika virus, medical experts report
-
House approves Zika funding, passes spending bill through Dec.
The House of Representatives approved a spending bill that will keep the government funded through Dec.9 and will avert a government shutdown. The bill will also provide $1.1 billion to battle Zika. CBSN anchor Vladimir Duthiers has the details.
-
CDC: Aerial spraying is helping curb Zika in Miami
Health officials lift part of their travel advisory and credit aerial pesticide spraying with killing mosquitoes that transmit the virus
-
Florida doctor infected by Zika describes struggle
Wynwood, the Miami neighborhood that reported Florida's first local Zika transmission, is about to get the all-clear, as it has gone 45 days without reporting a new infection. However, the Zika zone in nearby Miami Beach is expanding after a new cluster of cases. David Begnaud reports.
-
Florida triples Zika transmission area as new cases reported
Zone that had been limited primarily to South Beach has expanded north, bringing total affected area to around 4.5 square miles
-
Miami neighborhood may see end to Zika travel advisory
An announcement may come as early as next week on whether it's safe for pregnant women to visit the artsy Florida neighborhood
-
Unique Utah Zika case remains medical mystery
Researchers are still puzzled by a man who caught the illness after caring for his infected father
-
Free Zika screening in Florida leads to massive backlog of test results
Florida is offering state-funded Zika tests, but good intentions have led to patients waiting weeks to find out if they have been affected by Zika
-
Authorities start controversial tactic for taking on Zika
Virus' discovery in section of Miami Beach led U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to include it in travel warning for pregnant women