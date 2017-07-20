The O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now?

May 13, 2013: O.J. Simpson at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court, in Las Vegas.
After his acquittal for the murders of his ex-wife and Goldman, Simpson was arrested in September 16, 2007 for his involvement in a botched robbery in Las Vegas. Simpson admitted to taking various sports memorabilia, but denied breaking into a hotel room with a group of men for the items.
On Oct. 3, 2008, exactly 13 years after Simpson's acquittal for the murders of Brown and Goldman, an all-white jury in Nevada convicted him of all 10 charges related to leading the gunpoint robbery of two sports memorability dealers. Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison and incarcerated at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.
Simpson's request for a re-trial, based on his belief errors were made by his defense counsel, was denied in November 2013.