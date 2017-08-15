Inside North Korea

This photo shows a lapel pin depicting Kim Il Sung. Most people in the capital, particularly all the government people, wear lapel pins of either Kim Il Sung, the first leader, or Kim Jong Il, or both of their images on one pin.
Kim Il-sung was the supreme leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, more commonly called North Korea, from its creation in 1948 until his death in 1994. Kim Jong Il succeeded his father and was the supreme leader of the country from October 8, 1997 to December 17, 2011. Upon his death, he was followed by his youngest son Kim Jong Un, who was hailed as the "Great Successor" by the Korean Central News Agency.
