America's most sleep-deprived workers

    • Overtired Americans

      The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says adults need at least 7 hours of sleep per day for optimal health. Sleep deprivation has been linked to heart disease, obesity, diabetes, depression, and anxiety — not to mention safety issues like drowsy driving and injuries, the CDC reports.

      But many Americans are chronically sleep-deprived. A new report from the CDC looks at how many U.S. workers in different fields aren’t getting the recommended 7 hours or more, and the results are, well, eye-opening. 

      Click through for a look at the 25 occupations with the highest percentage of workers falling short on sleep.

      Credit: Tom Wang, Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #25: Artists and designers

      The survey found 39 percent of workers in the art and design field get less than 7 hours of sleep per night.

      The CDC report is based on data from nearly 180,000 workers in 93 different occupations across 29 states in 2013-14.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #24: Law enforcement officers

      The CDC survey found 39.8 percent of law enforcement officers don’t meet the minimum recommendation of 7 hours of sleep each day.

      Credit: Antonio Gravante, Getty Images

    • #23: Medical practitioners

      Many professionals in this broad category of health diagnosing and treating practitioners — including doctors, dentists, surgeons, chiropractors, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists and physician assistants — aren’t getting their zzzz’s.

      39.7 percent get less than 7 hours of sleep per day.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #22: Woodworkers

      The survey found 39.2 percent of woodworkers fall short on sleep.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #21: Health technicians

      The survey found 40.4 percent of health technologists and technicians get less than 7 hours of sleep.

      Credit: Yakobchuk, Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #20 (tie): Material moving workers

      According to the CDC, 40.5 of movers and shippers aren’t getting enough sleep.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #20 (tie): Drafters, engineering and mapping technicians

      40.5 of workers in this field get less than 7 hours of sleep.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #18: Building and grounds maintenance supervisors

      The survey found 41.2 of building maintenance and groundskeeping supervisors get less than 7 hours of sleep.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #17: Cooks and food prep workers

      Professional kitchens are notoriously high-stress places to work and often come with shifts that stretch late into the night. The new CDC report finds 41.4 percent of cooks and food prep workers aren’t getting enough shut-eye.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #16: Science technicians

      41.8 percent of technicians in the life sciences, physical sciences and social sciences get less than 7 hours of sleep.

      Credit: vladteodor.ro, Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #15 (tie): Transportation and material moving supervisors

      The demands of this field are 24/7, and 43.3 percent of supervisors fall short on sleep.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #15 (tie): Health aides

      Nursing, psychiatric and home health aides are needed more than ever as the U.S. population ages. The CDC reports 43.3 percent of these workers are falling short of the recommended minimum of 7 hours of sleep.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #13: Plastics and metal workers

      44 percent of these workers don’t get the recommended amount of sleep.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #12: Dispatch and distribution workers

      44.6 percent of those who work in scheduling, dispatching and distribution don’t get enough sleep.

      Credit: Kalinovsky Dmitry,+375297500400, Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #11: Drillers and miners

      “Extraction workers,” as the Labor Department refers to them, include oil and gas drilling crews, mining machine operators, and rock quarry workers. The CDC says 45.3 percent of them don’t get 7 hours of sleep a night.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #10: Misc. production workers

      House painters, photo processors, jewelry and metal workers, cutting-machine operators and some laboratory technicians are included in this category. 45.6 percent of them fall short on sleep.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #9: Firefighters

      Adrenaline may keep them going, but 45.8 percent of firefighters don’t get the recommended amount of sleep.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #8: Entertainment industry attendants

      The workers who keep casinos, amusement parks, theaters and other entertainment complexes humming often work late into the night, and the CDC says 48.2 percent of them fall short on sleep. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #7 (tie): Food industry supervisors

      48.9 percent of those who supervise food preparation and serving don’t get the recommended 7 hours of sleep.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #7 (tie): Production work supervisors

      48.9 percent of production supervisors don’t get as much sleep as they should, according to the CDC survey.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #5: Plant and systems operators

      These workers operate crucial machinery but may be feeling drowsy, as 49.6 percent of them don’t get a minimum 7 hours of sleep per day.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #4: Printing workers

      50.9 percent of these workers get less than 7 hours of sleep.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #3: Railroad workers

      Rail transportation workers have great responsibility for public safety, but the CDC finds 52.7 percent of them aren’t getting the recommended amount of sleep.

      Credit: Michael Rosebrock, Getty Images

    • #2: Misc. transportation workers

      Automotive service workers, parking lot attendants, bridge and canal tenders, and traffic control workers fall into this category, and 54 percent of them get less than 7 hours of sleep.

      Credit: LEVENT KONUK, Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • #1: Communications equipment operators

      According to the CDC, 58.2 percent of communications equipment operators don’t get the recommended minimum 7 hours of sleep each day. That’s the highest percentage of any occupation in the survey.

      Credit: Johann Helgason, Getty Images/iStockphoto