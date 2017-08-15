America's most Instagrammed​ landmarks, by state

Instagram has more than 6 million users, many of whom log in to the photo sharing app every single day. They share selfies and food pics, they share from their homes and their commutes. But where are people posting from the most?
Instagram broke it down by state and gathered the places most geo-tagged in 2016. Here are the stats, as reported first by BuzzFeed.
In Alabama, the three-square-mile campus of the state's first public college is the most Instagrammed location.
Credit: Jeffrey Bryant Hanson/The University of Alabama via Facebook
Alaska: Denali National Park and Preserve
Denali National Park, which spans 6 million acres of Alaska, is the state's most Instagrammed landmark. The park is home to Denali (formerly Mount McKinley), which is North America's tallest peak at 20,310 feet.
Mount Rushmore National Memorial, which features sculptures of the former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, is the most Instagrammed spot in South Dakota.