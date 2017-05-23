Zack Snyder exits “Justice League” after daughter’s death

Zack Snyder has stepped away from the upcoming "Justice League" film due to a family tragedy, the filmmaker announced Monday in a statement.

"I've decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me," Snyder told the Hollywood Reporter, revealing that his daughter, Autumn, had died by suicide in March. She was 20.

"They are all having a hard time. I'm having a hard time."

Joss Whedon, who directed "The Avengers" for Marvel and is signed on to direct a "Batgirl" film, will step in for Snyder to complete the project, which is slated for release on Nov. 17.

Zack's wife, Deborah Snyder -- a producer on "Justice League" -- is also taking a break to be with the family.

At the time of Autumn's death, Warner Bros. put "Justice League" on a two-week break, and the Snyders initially decided to get back to work on the blockbuster feature. "In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was the way through it," the director said. "I want the movie to be amazing, and I'm a fan, but that all pales pretty quickly in comparison."

Despite the online scrutiny comic book movies face, Snyder said he was unconcerned with speculation that might arise.

"Here's the thing, I never planned to make this public," he said. "I thought it would just be in the family, a private matter, our private sorrow that we would deal with. When it became obvious that I need to take a break, I knew there would be narratives created on the internet. They'll do what they do. The truth is ... I'm past caring about that kind of thing now."