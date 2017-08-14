Young girl killed as car plows into pizzeria in France

PARIS -- French police say an 8-year-old girl was killed and at least eight people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.

France's Interior Ministry says the man who drove his car into a pizzeria was apparently suicidal. The driver clearly acted intentionally, but officials have no reason so far to suspect a terrorist motive.

Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said on BFM television that the man was born in 1985 and was believed to have tried to commit suicide last week.

The attack took place in Sept-Sorts, a town about 40 miles east of Paris.

Benoit Tessier/Reuters

A judicial official said Monday night that the Paris prosecutor's office, which oversees French terrorism investigations, was not involved in the case because there was no proof of terrorism at this stage.

A security official said there is no evidence of a political or Islamic extremist motive. But both officials say authorities view the driver's actions as intentional. They were not authorized to be publicly named.

An official with the national gendarme service said the driver was arrested soon after the incident.

An Algerian man drove his car into a group of French soldiers last week, leaving six wounded. A truck attack in the French city of Nice left 86 people dead a little more than a year ago.