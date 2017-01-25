Comic book and movie mainstays the X-Men are coming to television, as Fox has ordered a pilot for a series based on Stan Lee’s popular mutants.

The pilot, written by “Burn Notice” creator Matt Nix, will be directed by Bryan Singer, who first introduced movie audiences to the characters with 2000’s “X-Men” before going on to direct three more installments in the franchise, including last year’s “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

The pilot and series it would spawn do not have a title just yet, but the plot will center around a couple with a mutant child on the run from the government who join an underground mutant network.

Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory will serve as executive producers for the pilot.

Another series based in the world of the X-Men, “Legion,” will premiere Feb. 8 on FX, with “Downton Abbey” alum Dan Stevens starring.