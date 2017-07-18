What happens now after Senate hits another dead end in Obamacare repeal effort?

Republicans have spent the last seven years campaigning on the repeal of Obamacare, and now their efforts to fulfill that promise -- even with their majority control of Congress -- are collapsing.

A second version of the Senate Republican plan to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law hit a dead end late Monday, as two more GOP lawmakers came out against it, effectively blocking the legislation from advancing.

In response, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, announced Monday night that the upper chamber would instead vote on the House-passed health care bill that many Senate Republicans made clear they don't support with the first amendment being a proposal the Senate passed in 2015 that would repeal Obamacare with a two-year delay to find a replacement plan. This would require 51 votes rather than 60, a McConnell aide told CBS News.

All but two Senate Republicans voted in favor of that repeal bill two years ago. The "no" votes were Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Mark Kirk, R-Illinois, who no longer serves in Congress. At the time, Republicans had nothing to lose because they knew President Obama would veto the measure.

Collins made clear Tuesday that she would oppose a motion to proceed to the new bill.

"I'm going to oppose the motion to proceed," she said. "I voted against this approach in 2015 and I do not think it's going to be constructive to repeal a law that at this point is so interwoven within our healthcare system and then hope over the next two years we will come up with some kind of a replacement. I think that would create great anxiety for individuals who rely on the ACA, I believe it would cause the insurance markets to go into turmoil."

While Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, said in a statement, "I cannot vote to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan that addresses my concerns and the needs of West Virginians."

McConnell did not say when the Senate would vote on that plan, which comes in stark contrast to a comment he made over the July 4 recess at a Kentucky town hall: "I think repealing and then delaying the replacement doesn't work."

A Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis of the 2015 bill that was released in January of this year projected that 18 million more people would become uninsured right away, with 32 million over a decade.

President Trump, meanwhile, appeared to be on the same page as McConnell Monday and tweeted, "Republicans should just REPEAL failing Obamacare now & and work on Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!"

Democrats quickly rebuffed Mr. Trump's claim that Democrats would partake in his strategy.

The president tweeted late last month that his party should repeal the law now and replace it at a later date despite saying in his first post-election interview in November with CBS's "60 Minutes" that it would be done "simultaneously."

"We're not going to have, like, a two-day period and we're not going to have a two-year period where there's nothing. It will be repealed and replaced. And we'll know. And it'll be great health care for much less money. So it'll be better health care, much better, for less money. Not a bad combination."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, who has opposed both versions of the Senate health care bill was among the first to advocate splitting it into two pieces.

But as Republicans learned in 2015, they will be unable to fully repeal Obamacare through the budget reconciliation process, which allows them to pass certain legislation with a simple majority rather than a supermajority. The reconciliation process has certain rules that only allowed Republicans to touch Obamacare's budget-related provisions, not its regulations. The bill would repeal all of Obamacare's subsidies, taxes, and penalties for those who don't buy insurance, but keeps in place Obamacare's rules about what insurers must cover.

This comes after McConnell announced Saturday that he would delay a vote this week on the revised health care bill. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, is absent from Capitol Hill as he recovers from surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

McCain and several other senators including Lindsey Graham of South Carolina are advocating negotiating with Democrats, who have been calling for bipartisan talks for weeks.

CBS News' Philomena Bubaris and Nancy Cordes contributed to this report.