What happens to current transgender troops? White House can't say

Incoming White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump's administration will work to implement his new ban on transgender people in the military lawfully, but she did not supply details on if, how or when transgender service members will have to leave their posts.

Sanders told reporters in a White House press briefing Wednesday that the White House and Department of Defense will work out the details, after the president surprised the political and even military world with the major policy shift he announced in tweets. But the ban leaves many questions unanswered, such as, what happens to current troops, and will they have to self-report their status and leave military? Sanders also offered no timeline for implementing the policy.

It's unclear how much the White House has consulted, or if it has consulted, with lawyers or the broader military community. The Pentagon is referring all questions back to the White House. Sanders repeatedly insisted the president made the "difficult" decision after speaking with his national security team and in the interest of "military readiness."

"The decision is based on a military decision," Sanders said. "It's not meant to be anything more than that."

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017



The administration is already facing legal threats. OutServe-SLDN, which offers legal services for LGBT military members, has threatened to take the president to court if he pursues the policy. Other groups like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) are also pushing back against the announcement.

Former Defense secretary Ash Carter ended the ban on transgender people serving openly in the military last year, but permitted a one-year review process for the Pentagon to figure out how to accept new recruits.

Mr. Trump's policy announcement comes shortly after the House rejected an attempt to ban DOD spending on gender reassignment surgery, 209-214, with two Republicans joining Democrats to kill it.

The ban on transgenders in the military seems to contradict Mr. Trump's previous tweets supporting the LGBT community in the 2016 campaign, when he said he would "fight for you while Hillary (Clinton) brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs."