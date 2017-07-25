Actor Wesley Snipes makes fiction debut with spiritual thriller, "Talon of God"

Actor Wesley Snipes has made a name for himself in Hollywood for his roles in movies such as "White Men Can't Jump" and "New Jack City." He has more than 70 films on his résumé, including 18 as a producer.

Now the acclaimed actor is making his fiction debut with a spiritual thriller entitled "Talon of God."

The novel follows the story of a spirit warrior named Talon who must convince a doctor to help him stop a powerful demon from creating hell on Earth.

In a conversation on "CBS This Morning," Snipes reflected on the path his multi-faceted career has taken.

"What a journey," he said. "I've got a whole lot of respect for writers. It's a little bit more disciplined. It's a little more isolated. You don't get the same kind of flexibility with writing characters and writing scene shots and all of these things in the script like you do with the book."

While writing the novel, Snipes says he "grappled with the questions, 'Why do we do the things we do? What makes us do the things we do? Why do we do things that we really don't want to do?'"

"Maybe there are forces that are playing on us," he said. "Maybe there are forces that are influencing us. And our behavior — soul demons, soul vampires that get us into trouble."

The actor-turned-author says he's "blessed to have this opportunity to take this journey." He feels that he's "grown from it" and has "become more clear on what my potential is."

"Talon of God" became available for purchase online and at retailers across the country on Tuesday.