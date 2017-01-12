The all new
By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 12, 2017, 3:01 PM

Watch Stevie Wonder serenade Michelle Obama during her last talk show appearance as first lady

Stevie Wonder performs during “Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star Grammy Salute” on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles.

“Isn’t she lovely,” indeed.

Michelle Obama made her final appearance on a talk show as first lady Wednesday when she stopped by Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” -- and the Golden Globes host had some surprises for her.

Most notably, Fallon enlisted Stevie Wonder to serenade the outgoing first lady, having Wonder team up with the Roots for a sample of “Isn’t She Lovely” and a personalized take on “My Cherie Amour” redubbed “My Michelle Amour.” 

Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld were also on hand for the send-off, joining Mrs. Obama for a round of Catchphrase. 

Stevie Wonder Sings "Isn't She Lovely"/"My Cherie Amour" to Michelle Obama by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube
