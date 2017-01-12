Watch Stevie Wonder serenade Michelle Obama during her last talk show appearance as first lady

“Isn’t she lovely,” indeed.

Michelle Obama made her final appearance on a talk show as first lady Wednesday when she stopped by Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” -- and the Golden Globes host had some surprises for her.

Most notably, Fallon enlisted Stevie Wonder to serenade the outgoing first lady, having Wonder team up with the Roots for a sample of “Isn’t She Lovely” and a personalized take on “My Cherie Amour” redubbed “My Michelle Amour.”

Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld were also on hand for the send-off, joining Mrs. Obama for a round of Catchphrase.