Watch Oprah’s first “60 Minutes” appearance from 31 years ago

Oprah Winfrey will be joining “60 Minutes” as a special contributor, but her connection to the TV newsmagazine goes back more than 30 years.

It’s hard to imagine a time when Winfrey wasn’t a household name. But her rise to international super-stardom didn’t begin until late in 1986 -- the same year she sat down with Mike Wallace for an interview on “60 Minutes,” her first appearance on the program.

“Until three months ago, most Americans had never heard of her,” Wallace explains in the video. “Oprah has arrived.”

With Winfrey now joining “60 Minutes,” the interview offers some fascinating perspective.