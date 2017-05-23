U.S. troops drop into Yemen to battle al Qaeda

SANAA, Yemen -- Yemeni security officials and tribesmen say U.S. helicopters airlifted soldiers to the Arab country's central Marib province where they clashed with suspected al Qaeda militants.

The accounts followed a statement from the U.S. Central Command saying that U.S. forces killed seven members of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula during a raid in Yemen early on Tuesday.

U.S. defense officials told CBS News there were no reports of casualties among U.S. nationals or civilians. They also said there were no "High Value Targets" -- the term used to describe senior militant commanders or operatives --.identified as part of the operation, and the purpose was instead to gather intelligence in the form of laptops, cellphones and other materials.

One U.S. defense official told CBS News, "there will be more of these," which officials also said following a U.S. raid in January that left one Navy SEAL dead. That raid was followed by about 80 airstrikes in the ensuing weeks, presumably working off intelligence gathered during the raid.

Tribal members said Tuesday that explosions were heard in the al-Sirim area in Marib, followed by helicopters and gunfire. The officials say there was also bombing in nearby Bayda province.

The security officials and the tribal members spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not allowed to talk to reporters. They also did not have any specifics on casualties.

The Defense Department said the U.S. forces used "a combination of small arms fire and precision airstrikes."