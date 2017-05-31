“Underground” canceled after two seasons

It's the end of the road for WGN America's critically acclaimed drama "Underground," which was canceled Tuesday after two seasons.

The move comes a month after the cable network canceled its other high-profile drama series, "Outsiders," signaling a change in direction.

"Despite 'Underground' being a terrific and important series, it no longer fits with our new direction and we have reached the difficult decision not to renew it for a third season," Tribune Media's Peter Kern said in a statement. "We are grateful to the loyal fans of 'Underground' and our partners at Sony Pictures Television. It is our hope that this remarkable show finds another home and continues its stories of courage, determination and freedom."

Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series, had already begun looking for a new home for "Underground" but has not had much luck, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins is currently adapting Colson Whitehead's award-winning "The Underground Railroad" into a series for Amazon.