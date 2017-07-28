Uber CBO works to reshape company's image in wake of recent scandals

Uber is trying to move past recent scandals and the resignation of CEO Travis Kalanick by changing its corporate culture. Those scandals include sexual assault allegations and safety issues.

The ride-hailing giant hired Bozoma Saint John as its chief brand officer last month to turn around the $68 billion company's image.

"I'm not afraid," Saint John told "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. "I'm not afraid. I've never been afraid of anything and I see potential. I see opportunity. There's certainly things that have happened that I don't condone, that I'm not comfortable with and I'm not okay with, but I think representation matters too."

As CBO, Saint John says she'll focus on rebuilding Uber's relationship with riders and drivers. It's a daunting task. The company has recently fired 20 employees after more than 200 investigations into claims of sexual harassment and other misconduct.

Last month, Kalanick resigned.

"It's about trying to be the representation for what I want to see," Saint John said. "You know, I want change. I want things to be great for people of color and for women. For us to be able to show up at work, do our best work, and be appreciated for that work."

"So, if I can contribute to that, and it's not gonna be easy," she continued. "You know, there's gonna be lots of challenges. You know, I'm sure there'll be frustrating days. I'm sure there'll be times I cry, 'cause I don't mind crying, by the way. But I'm hopeful, you know, and I think that's really what's driving me, is that I'm hopeful."

When asked if Kalanick leaving the company was difficult, Saint John responded by saying, "Yes, I mean I think it's difficult anytime there is real significant change in a culture, you know, bad or good. So you have to recalibrate. People have to find new direction, new ways of moving, new ways of working. So it's always difficult."

Saint John's ability to connect helped her conquer the world of marketing, where she became a powerhouse executive for some of the world's biggest brands, like Pepsi and Apple.

"Well, every situation is unique, you know," she said. "In this one, part of it is an evolution, you know, not such a hard change. So it means talking to people, understanding the motivations."

Saint John says success of the job will be when she can "stand at a cocktail party and someone will say, 'Wow, that's such a cool place to be.'"