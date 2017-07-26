Trump praises his election as "a pretty amazing moment" in history

President Trump delivered remarks at the White House Wednesday afternoon to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation, two groups in which young men and women are acting as "senators" for their respective states and participating in a mock lawmaking processes.

In his address to the students, Mr. Trump called his election "a pretty amazing moment" in history.

"We're doing a good job, our country is doing so well now," Mr. Trump said of his presidency. "We're doing a good job. Are you all happy?" he then asked the students, who responded with claps.

The president then went on to say that his administration has created the "best job numbers in 17 years," adding that "enthusiasm for manufacturers and business is at just about the highest point since they started taking those tests."

Upon conclusion of the president's remarks, a reporter asked Mr. Trump, "how did you decide your policy on transgender people in the military?" He responded by shaking his head and saying, "she's very rude."

Earlier this week, Mr. Trump addressed another group of young leaders: the Boy Scouts of America. His speech to the 40,000 Boy Scouts at the National Boy Scout Jamboree quickly turned political when he joked about firing Health and Human Service Secretary Tom Price, swiped at former president Barack Obama, called out mainstream news as "fake media" and boasted about his election victory.

Following Mr. Trump's remarks, the Boy Scouts of America issued a statement to CBS News saying it is "wholly non-partisan" and does not "promote any one political position, candidate or philosophy."

Parents also expressed concern and dismay about the political nature of Mr. Trump's Boy Scout address.

Both the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation have been sending high school students on trips to Washington, D.C. to learn more about the federal government since the 1940s.

Live Updates:

Trump calls a reporter "very rude"

At the end of his address, a reporter asked Mr. Trump, "how did you decide your policy on transgender people in the military?" to which he shook his head, pointed at a student and responded, "you go ahead, she's very rude." The president congratulated the students on their participation in their organizations and thanked them for coming to the White House. The students then broke out into song, followed by chants of "USA! USA!"

Trump praises his job numbers

After telling the students he views them as "the next generation of American leaders," he praised his administration's "job numbers" for being the "best job numbers in 17 years," adding that "enthusiasm for manufacturers and business is at just about the highest point since they started taking those tests." He also said that the students are helping to "make America greater than ever before."

Trump: "You're doing it for your country"

The president thanked the students for their ambition and determination, advising them to "never give up." The students shouted back "no sir!"

Trump calls his election "a pretty amazing moment" in history

"We're doing a good job, our country is doing so well now. We're doing a good job," Mr. Trump said. "Are you all happy?" he then asked the students, to which the students responded with claps.

Trump says the students help "promote American values"

The president said that the students help "promote American values." He also acknowledged former president Bill Clinton's participation in the American Legion Boys Nation, in addition to other American leaders and lawmakers who were members of the youth mock government organizations.

Reuets

Trump thanks both organizations for their commitment to youth education

Mr. Trump called up American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation officials to the stage, thanking them for their service in shaping young lives.

"You are all united by your devotion" to the United States

Mr. Trump praised the young students for their achievements and patriotism.

Trump welcomes and thanks the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation students

"You're all really happy that you're here, right?" the president asked, to which the students responded with cheers.

Trump has arrived, greets the high school students

Mr. Trump has begun greeting the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation students, shaking hands and greeting them outside the White House.

Trump will begin speaking momentarily

President Trump will begin his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation groups shortly.