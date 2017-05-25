Trump orders DOJ to review leaks in response to British complaints after Manchester bombing

President Trump on Thursday vowed "to get to the bottom" of leaks coming out of his administration and said he has instructed the Department of Justice to investigate and prosecute any culprits if appropriate.

Mr. Trump appeared to be referring to U.S. leaks from Britain's investigation into the Manchester bombing on Monday.

"The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling. These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security," the president said in a statement released by the White House.

"I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he added.

Mr. Trump said there is no relationship Americans "cherish more" than the "Special Relationship" between the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was expected to confront Mr. Trump Thursday about the apparent leak in U.S. media of intelligence information from the Manchester bombing. CBS News' Mark Phillips reports British authorities are furious that photos of the aftermath of the attack, that were shared with U.S. counterterrorism officials, were published by the New York Times Wednesday. British officials say the leaks compromise their investigations by telling the people they're still hunting for what they know, Phillips reports.