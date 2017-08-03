Trump blames sanctions legislation for poor relationship with Russia

In a tweet Thursday morning, President Trump blamed the newly-signed Russia sanctions bill for the relationship between the United States and Russia being at an "all-time & very dangerous low."

Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

Mr. Trump reluctantly signed a bill targeting Russia, Iran and North Korea Wednesday. Its passage expands sanctions against the Russian government and establishes that the president will need congressional approval before easing or lifting these sanctions. A portion of the bill also addresses Russian interference with U.S. cybersecurity.

Mr. Trump added that "You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare!" for the bill's approval.

The Russia sanctions bill, called the "Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act," was overwhelmingly passed through both the House and the Senate last week with veto-proof majorities.

Although the president signed the bill, he said he signed it just "for the sake of national unity" and said of the measure that "the bill remains seriously flawed."

"I favor tough measures to punish and deter bad behavior by the rogue regimes in Tehran and Pyongyang. I also support making clear that America will not tolerate interference in our democratic process, and that we will side with our allies and friends against Russian subversion and destabilization," the president's statement reads.