Trump addresses radical Islam in speech in Saudi Arabia -- live updates

President Trump is giving a speech on radical Islam in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster said the president will be "inspiring but direct" and address "the need to confront radical ideology." The speech, taking place on Sunday afternoon local time, is also intended to "unite the broader Muslim world."

The speech takes place a day after the president arrived in Saudi Arabia. On Saturday, he received a warm welcome and signed a $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

In his weekly address released Friday, the president said that he will deliver the speech to leaders of more than 50 Muslim nations.

"I will represent the views of the American people frankly and clearly," Mr. Trump said. "Many of these leaders have expressed growing concern about terrorism, the spread of radicalization, and Iran's role in funding both. Now it appears Muslim leaders are ready to take more responsibility and a much bigger role in fighting terrorism in their region. It's about time we do it, we'll do it together, but it has to be done."

After the stop in Saudi Arabia, Mr. Trump is scheduled to visit Israel, the West Bank, the Vatican and Belgium.

Follow below for live updates.

10:31 a.m. EST / 5:31 p.m. local time: President Trump takes the microphone, thanking King Salman for being met with such "gracious hosts." Mr. Trump said words do not do justice to the grandeur of the place.

10:27 a.m. EST / 5:27 p.m. local time: Salman pledged Saudi Arabia will be "firm" in prosecuting anyone who funds terrorism. Salman said his nation is committed to confronting extremism and terrorism, and achieving a prosperous life.

10:24 a.m. EST / 5:24 p.m. local time: Iran has violated principles of international law and co-existence, Salman says. "We do not hold (the Iranian) people responsible for the actions of their regime," he adds.

10:19 a.m. EST / 5:19 p.m. local time: Saudi Arabian King Salman introduces President Trump, thanking the president for making Saudi Arabia his first stop. Salman said some Muslims are portraying a "distorted" picture of the religion, with "violence." There is "no honor" in committing murder," he said. The way to achieve life in heaven is a promotion of tolerance and "refraining" from "destroying and corrupting Earth."