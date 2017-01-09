Tom Hiddleston apologizes for Golden Globes speech

Tom Hiddleston puzzled some fans -- and maybe some of his colleagues -- at the Golden Globes when he talked about relief workers in South Sudan during his acceptance speech -- and now “The Night Manager” actor has apologized after being accused of trying to capitalize on the civil war there.

He wrote on Facebook, “I just wanted to say… I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed. In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong.”

“Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me.”

During his speech for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, Hiddleston recalled when he visited South Sudan and doctors and nurses from Doctors Without Borders approached him to tell him they binge-watched “The Night Manager” during the previous month’s shelling.

He said he was moved by “the idea that we could provide some relief and entertainment for people … who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken,” but some on Twitter believed he was making South Sudan’s unrest about himself.

Actor Josh Malina sarcastically wrote, “Thank you to Tom Hiddleston and all actors who dare to perform in projects that are shown in some of the most dangerous parts of he world.”

Twitter users were quick to point out the facial expressions of other stars in attendance.

