Tom Hardy to star as Spider-Man villain Venom in solo film

Tom Hardy has found another infamous comic book villain to embody on the big screen.

The "Mad Max: Fury Road" star -- who previously starred as Batman baddie Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises" -- will headline Sony's "Venom," about the fan-favorite Spider-Man nemesis.

The film will be directed by "Zombieland" filmmaker Ruben Fleischer.

Topher Grace played Venom -- and his human counterpart, Eddie Brock -- in 2007's "Spider-Man 3," directed by Sam Raimi. Hardy is reportedly a huge fan of the comic book character. In celebration of the news, Sony released a photo of Hardy donning a Venom shirt.

Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom, the upcoming film from Sony’s Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 – production starts this fall. pic.twitter.com/OZQqDEvoum — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) May 19, 2017

"Venom" is set to be released Oct. 5, 2018 and is expected to be part of an extended universe that includes the current Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland.