May 19, 2017

Tom Hardy to star as Spider-Man villain Venom in solo film

Tom Hardy attends the premiere of "Taboo" on January 9, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Tom Hardy has found another infamous comic book villain to embody on the big screen.

The "Mad Max: Fury Road" star -- who previously starred as Batman baddie Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises" -- will headline Sony's "Venom," about the fan-favorite Spider-Man nemesis.

The film will be directed by "Zombieland" filmmaker Ruben Fleischer. 

Topher Grace played Venom -- and his human counterpart, Eddie Brock -- in 2007's "Spider-Man 3," directed by Sam Raimi. Hardy is reportedly a huge fan of the comic book character. In celebration of the news, Sony released a photo of Hardy donning a Venom shirt.

"Venom" is set to be released Oct. 5, 2018 and is expected to be part of an extended universe that includes the current Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland. 

