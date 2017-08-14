Tom Cruise appears injured after performing "Mission: Impossible 6" stunt

Tom Cruise appeared to be hurt after a stunt went wrong on the set of "Mission: Impossible 6" in London.

The actor was seen limping after he jumped off of scaffolding and hit the side of a building.

TMZ posted a video that shows Cruise trying to jump onto the roof of a building, but the actor falls short and hits the edge with his torso. Within the clip, Cruise attempts to run across the rooftop before he falls to the ground. At one point, he gets up and limps back towards the scaffolding where he is pulled by his harness.

It's unclear as to what the extent of the injury is, or if he was hospitalized.

Cruise, 55, is known for performing many of his own stunts.

"Mission: Impossible 6" is set for release in July 2018. Cruise announced in June that the long-awaited "Top Gun" sequel will be called "Top Gun: Maverick."