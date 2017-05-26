Todd Kohlhepp pleads guilty in seven South Carolina slayings

SPARTANBURG, Va. -- A man who admitted killing seven people over nearly 13 years in South Carolina while running a successful real estate business has pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder and a number of other charges.

Todd Kohlhepp has accepted a plea deal that will send him to prison for life without parole. Prosecutors could have sought the death penalty against Kohlhepp, who was arrested in November after investigators rescued a woman who had been chained inside a container on his property for more than two months.

Kohlhepp admitted killing four people at a motorcycle shop in 2003 after becoming enraged by something the shop owner said. He also killed a husband and wife doing work on his Spartanburg County property in 2015, and the boyfriend of the woman chained in the container.

"48 Hours" investigated the case in the episode, "Buried Truth."