Car slams into pedestrians in Times Square, killing 18-year-old woman

NEW YORK -- At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded after a car drove through a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square just before noon Thursday.

The driver, 26-year-old Richard Rojas from the Bronx, is in custody and has two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated, officials said.

Officials said Rojas made a U-turn onto a sidewalk in Times Square. Rojas traveled on the sidewalk for three blocks, striking an 18-year-old woman who died of her injuries.

Speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the crash was not an act of terror.

"Based on the information we have at this moment, there is no indication this was an act of terror," de Blasio said.

Rojas had been arrested in 2008 in Queens and 2015 in Manhattan for drunk driving, officials said at the press conference.

Jewel Samad / AFP/Getty Images

Rojas is a U.S. citizen and former member of the armed services. He was being transported to a facility to be tested for drugs and alcohol.

President Trump has been briefed on the situation, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said.

The car, a red Honda, struck the victims at 43rd Street and 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, the FDNY said. Rojas was seen being hauled into a police car.

The area was packed with New Yorkers and tourists enjoying unseasonably warm temperatures at lunch hour. The car was propped up on security barriers that protect pedestrian plazas in Times Square, which is open to limited vehicle traffic.

"The car just came and hit the pole out of nowhere," a witness told CBS New York. "Everybody was just running, everybody was concerned for their lives."

Police closed off the area and buildings were on lock down.