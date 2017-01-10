Stephen Colbert defends Meryl Streep against Donald Trump

Stephen Colbert is standing by Meryl Streep’s comments at the Golden Globes -- and standing up to Donald Trump.

On the “Late Show,” Colbert took the president-elect to task for his Twitter rant in response to Streep’s criticisms of him at Sunday’s awards ceremony -- especially the part where Trump called the Cecille B. DeMille Award winner “over-rated.”

“Wait a second, I’m sorry, what? What? What did you just say? Meryl Streep, overrated?” Colbert said. “Have you seen ‘Sophie’s Choice’? Have you seen ‘The French Lieutenant’s Woman’? Have you seen that one with the dead people, that she’s even funny in that one? Look, Mr. Trump. You can refuse to release your taxes. You can call to ban an entire religion. You can play footsie with a dictator. But calling Meryl Streep overrated? No! No! Too far!”