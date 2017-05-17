"Star Trek: Discovery" trailer debuts

Star Trek fans finally got their first look at the all-new "Star Trek: Discovery" series when the first official trailer was released Wednesday at the annual CBS Upfront Presentation. In addition, CBS announced the first season will be expanded to 15 episodes from its original order of 13.

The series has been shrouded in secrecy since production began, but the trailer revealed several details have emerged. It will be a prequel, taking place 10 years before 1966's original "Star Trek" series. For the first time in the franchise's history, the main character will not be the captain of a ship, but instead a first officer, played by "The Walking Dead" star Sonequa Martin-Green.

Jason Isaacs, who was reported to portray the U.S.S. Discovery captain, was conspicuously missing from the trailer. From the looks of the trailer, Martin-Green's character gets that responsibility -- at least for a little while.

Earlier Wednesday, CBS debuted the first official photo from the series, featuring stars Michelle Yeoh and Martin-Green on a mysterious desert planet, which was filmed in Jordan.

Other "Star Trek: Discovery" cast members include James Frain as the father of Mr. Spock, Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones and Rainn Wilson.

The series will debut later this year, with the first episode premiering on CBS and all subsequent episodes exclusively on CBS All Access.