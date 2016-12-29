Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder on Reddit

Serena Williams wants the world to know that she has said yes to Alexis Ohanian’s proposal.

The Reddit co-founder popped the question to the tennis champ during a surprise trip to Rome, Williams recounted in a poetic post on a Reddit forum about marriage proposals.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own ‘charming,’” Williams wrote via her verified Reddit account.

“Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance,” she continued. “But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”

Ohanian shared the news as well, linking to his bride-to-be’s post to in a Facebook status boasting, “She said yes.”

He also made the top comment on Williams’ post, adding, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

The fiercely private Williams and Ohanian reportedly began dating in 2015.