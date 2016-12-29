The all new
By Ned Ehrbar CBS News December 29, 2016, 4:03 PM

Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder on Reddit

Serena Williams reacts after a point against Yaroslava Shvedova, of Kazakhstan, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Sept. 5, 2016, in New York. 

Charles Krupa/AP

Serena Williams wants the world to know that she has said yes to Alexis Ohanian’s proposal.

The Reddit co-founder popped the question to the tennis champ during a surprise trip to Rome, Williams recounted in a poetic post on a Reddit forum about marriage proposals.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own ‘charming,’” Williams wrote via her verified Reddit account.

“Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance,” she continued. “But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”

I said yes from isaidyes

Ohanian shared the news as well, linking to his bride-to-be’s post to in a Facebook status boasting, “She said yes.”

She said yes.

Posted by Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, December 29, 2016

He also made the top comment on Williams’ post, adding, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

The fiercely private Williams and Ohanian reportedly began dating in 2015.

