Selena Gomez drops new single and music video "Fetish"

Selena Gomez is turning up the heat in her new single and music video, "Fetish," and she seems pretty confident about the new song.

She opens the track singing, "Baby take it or leave it, but I know you won't leave it, because I know that you need it."

The racy single includes lyrics like, "You've got a fetish for my love. I push you out and you come right back. Don't see a point in blaming you. If I were you, I'd do me."

She also sings, "Something about me got you hooked on my body."

The track features rapper Gucci Mane, who says, "You my fetish, I'm so with it ... Just need you in a blue bikini."

The accompanying music video is very sensual as well. The whole thing is a close up on Gomez's mouth as she sings and brushes her fingers against her lips.

"Fetish" is a follow-up to June's single "Bad Liar." Gomez has not announced any plans yet for a new album.