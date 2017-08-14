"Scandal" creator Shonda Rhimes is leaving ABC for Netflix

In a twist worthy of one of her shows, Shonda Rhimes is leaving ABC in favor of the younger online streaming service Netflix.

Rhimes, the creator of popular television series such as "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy," has signed a deal to make new shows for Netflix (NFLX) and is moving her Shondaland production company to the online video company.

Netflix wrote in a news release that Rhimes' shows "Grey's Anatomy," ''Scandal" and "How to Get Away With Murder" would continue to air on Walt Disney's (DIS) ABC.

Rhimes wrote in a statement that she was grateful to the network for giving her career a start, but she was looking forward to expanding her audience and "creative identity" with Netflix. "Starting today, we are thrilled to begin creating new Shondaland stories with Netflix," she wrote. Her producing partner, Betsy Beers, will also move to Netflix, the company said in the statement.

Her decision to jump to Netflix comes as traditional TV and cable networks battle with streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video for talent and shows. Netflix and Amazon, for instance, are spending billions to lure talent like actors Robert De Niro and Emma Stone for new shows, with the goal of winning over new customers.

Rhimes wrote that she and Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos had developed a plan for the next phase of Rhimes' career. She said Netflix offered her and her team "limitless possibilities."

"I've gotten the chance to know Shonda and she's a true Netflixer at heart - she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience," Sarandos wrote.

No financial terms of the deal were disclosed. The news release also didn't state how long Rhimes and her company would produce series for Netflix.

Rhimes, 47, has been nominated for three Emmy Awards, all for her work on "Grey's Anatomy." The long-running series begins its 14th season next month.

Past seasons of her series "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal" currently are available on Netflix.