"Salvation" star Charlie Rowe talks saving the world

In the new CBS drama "Salvation," London-born actor Charlie Rowe stars as an MIT grad student who teams up with a tech superstar and the Pentagon to save the world from an asteroid on a collision course with the earth.

Rowe sat down with CBSN to discuss the show's timeliness and the moral quandaries it raises.

"The thing with our show is it's about struggling with this information. Is it better for your loved ones not to know that the earth is going end in six months? It's a hard question. I don't know what I would do."

"It feels like an important time to tell a story like this. There's something quite poignant about it," he said. "Now, with everything that's going on in the world, sometimes it feels like the end of the world right now, and I think people will latch onto the desperation in this show and hopefully binge-watch it with us."

"Salvation" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS. Catch up on episodes with CBS All Access.